The bodies of the soldiers were retrieved from the gutters along the Tema Motorway.

According to Laila News online, the couple, Staff Sergeant Arthur Jabez and Warrant Officer Sarah Kuadzi were on a military pickup which was involved in an accident at Ashiaman during the rains on Sunday night.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed that a total of seven people died on Sunday after three-hours of rain.

NADMO further stated that four of the bodies were retrieved at Adjei Kojo and another one at the Odawna, all in Accra.

Sunday’s rains left many areas in Accra flooded.