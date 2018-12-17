Chilma on ballot during UTM Convention
By Nenenji Mlangeni
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Vice President Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM) is holding its elective convention which Chilima has been endorsed without a competitor not different scenario on what happened in other parties convention have carried this year.
So, below are some of key highlights of the convention which still underway at Bingu International Convention Centre in the capital Lilongwe.
- 70% of positions are unelected- no competition, no democracy, no excitment.
- All key positions such as President, SG, Publicity had no competition- people have quit, lost interest.
- Delegates have been booked at Chinsapo, Kawale and Mchesi rest houses, many have stayed without eating or food. Angry scenes were recorded at Mchesi when others left.
- Only 892 delegates attended the party inaugural conference. Thats the smallest of all parties-DPP 2100, PP 1500, MCP 1000, UDF 1800 delegates. UTM is the smallest party.
- At the convention, the mood was sombre. No pomp and colour as you see among members tgat believe in their party.
- Many gurus have already left the party which is effectively owned by Patricia Kaliati who got the loudest cheers. Masangwi only greeted her using tips of fingers.
- Chilima said he does not want Masangwi, Makondi, Ngalande, Iqbal Omar…. That’s why they did not contest, although they are the ones that helped found the party.