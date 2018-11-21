By Alick Junior Sichali

The Second Grade Magistrate in Chikwawa has convicted and sentenced a 23 year old son to six years imprisonment for assaulting his biological father.

Chikwawa Police Spokesperson, Foster Benjamin said the convicted, Liston Chimtengo, is said to have heavily assaulted his father on head on 12 October this year.

Benjamin said the incident took place at Kandewu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kasisi in the district and this happened as the rebellious son wore his father’s slippers while on his way to his girlfriend.

“This is said to have angered the father and a fierce argument broke out as the son resisted parting with the slippers. He instantly plucked out a panga knife which he had hidden in his trousers and hacked the father on a head, cutting off a part of his ear in the process,” explained the state prosecutor in court.

The victim, who fell unconscious, was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre where he regained consciousness after 24 hours.

During the trial, Liston pleaded guilty to grievous harm and asked for a lighter sentence arguing he was a first offender.

But the state asked for a stiffer punishment saying the victim had sustained a permanent disfigurement on his ear and loss of memory due to the assault.

In his ruling, Second Grade Magistrate Joab Zebron lamented the accusers beastly tendency and observed that he would have nearly killed his own father; hence a stiffer punishment.

He then sentenced Liston Chimtengo to six years imprisonment with hard labour to deter others from committing the similar crime.