A 22 year old Author Maliro is in Blantyre police custody Milare for allegedly killing his own father to death.

Confirming the development, Blantyre police spokesman Augustus Nkhwazi said the development occurred on Sunday.

He said the suspect killed the deceased by hitting him with a bottle.

“Arthur Maliro was plucking green mangoes from a nearby tree. And his father (deceased) came and advised him saying the mangoes were not ripe,” said Nkhwazi.

Adding “This angered the suspect who picked a glass bottle, threw it and hit his father on the head. He then fell down, collapsed and was rushed to Mpemba health centre where he was pronounced dead.”

The body was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital pending postmortem examination.

Both the deceased George Maliro 58 and the suspect hail from Nsomba village traditional authority Nsomba in Blantyre.

The suspect will be taken before court as soon as police investigations are finalised to answer charges of murder.