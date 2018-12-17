Chilima greets PP member as Roy Kachale watches

Malawi Veep who is also the newly elected President of UTM party Dr Saulos Chilima is contemplate to appoint son to the former President Joyce Banda, Roy Kachale as his running mate ahead the 2019 polls, Maravi Post has learnt.

According to internal sources, the development mean that UTM will be in coalition with Peoples Party (PP) of Joyce Banda.

They said Banda and Chilima already made up the decision in Zomba recently.

The sources further revealed that the campaign Joyce Banda is holding across the country is for Chilima and her son, Kachale.

“This is true but please don’t mention our names. That’s why the Speaker of Parliament [Richard Msowoya], Noel Masangwi and others have not contested in any position during the Monday’s convention,” they said.

However, the development has angered numbers of UTM supporters in their whatsApp group who demand Chilima to appoint Michael Usi as the party’s running mate.

Effort to talk to Banda and UTM spokesperson Chidanti Malunga proved futile as their mobile phone were out of reach.