Malawi's renown producer and singer, who brought hits songs like Tsika, Tabwera, has dropped another new record 'Lokolo' that is available worldwide on social media platforms; the song is selling on Malawi's download site for a few.

The build up to the much anticipated Lokolo, sees the musician return to the frontline after years of just giving his artistic talents to other artist. l

The self-produced song under Houston Creative label, is about appreciating local music, the traditional setting theme of the song, sets the mood for it as it starts.

Filmed on a street, guitars by Manyozo Desire are used to preserve the authenticity of the sound, ‘Lokolo’ is gaining ground, and promises to be another one for the charts.

The beautiful and talented Lilia provides backing vocals, with her amazing voice, giving the song the masterpiece touch.

It has an urban popular style, to make the youth get-down to it, and dabbing is included “Rhhhhhaaaaaaa.”

A sample of the hook and verse goes something like: “Akuti ndi akutauni sangavine yachilokolo/zachimidzizo fokolo,” “Olobe/Tiye Nayo Lokolo/Tiye Nayo Lokolo”

On Verse 1 Sonyezo goes “Tivine ngati tadya khanundu/titavalila majekete ngati amphungu/ “Kupukusa mbuyo ngati mchira wagalu/azinamwali athu atamangira nsaru/” “Ponya mwendo mwamba/fewa ngati mwana,” “Kaya ndiwe ng’anga/sheka.”

Currently a viral trending hashtag on social media #LOKOLOCHALLENGE, is bringing together dance moves from different people, jiving to the song.

Additionally Sonyezo has rebranded his name from Sonye to Sonyezo, which is his birth name.

Sonyezo, as he would like to now be called, says this represents his mature side.

“Every Artist has to grow his or her brand always, so the name change is my way of rebranding into something bigger than I was.”

“My focus is the world now, lokolo to the word,” he proudly proclaims.

When the world first got introduced to the genius, he was ‘Dj Sonye,’ before changing to Sonye, and now Sonyezo.

Sonyezo has recently been working with an established powerhouse figure on the continent, to produce his next hit, however, full details will be announced at an appropriate time.