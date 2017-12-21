LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a bid to instigate action towards the forsaken children, SOS Children’s Village on Wednesday took “No Child should grow up alone” campaign to the communities through a caravan parade from Lilongwe to the rural Nathenje.

The caravan parade carried one message to the public, “let the child be supported full not grow up alone”

This comes a month after SOS Children’s Villages with its partners launched an initiative that seek authority, communities and families to urgently provide conducive environment for children who are being victimized from various social-economic ills in the country.

Philip Terra, SOS Children’s Village National Family Strengthening Coordinator told The Maravi Post that the caravan parade meant to remind the public of their real role when are raising children.

Terra said the organization expects all stakeholders within and outside Malawi to change their mind set in raising children in a productive manner.

He observed that if children are raised in conducive home environment expects a productive nation in all aspects of life.

“The campaign therefore wants all stakeholders from family, community and state level should do something urgently to change the story and ensure we achieve the No child alone desire,”

“We want by end of this campaign, no children in our cities and towns. Parents should have responsibilities of raising their children. Children should be raised in homes not orphanages,” said Terra.

The caravan paraded attracted youth drawn from some locations in Lilongwe which was spiced up by the musician Skeffa Chimoto.

The initiative launch comes amid shrinking of parenthood as some children are abandoned and forsaken by parents, communities and the state.

This has ended them into streets begging for survival consequently subjective to torture in various forms.

The initiative which runs till 2020, expects to strengthen structures that nurtures Children with necessarily resources.

The campaign launch coincided with the commemoration of “Universal Day of the Child” which United Nations put since 1959 and it falls on November 20, yearly.

According to SOS Children’s Villages research shows that one in every ten world’s children are growing up alone.

In Malawi, a high proportion of girls (65%) and boys (35%) under the age of 18 have experienced violence; 25% are used as child labor and 25% of girls are at risk of early marriages.

Its also estimated that 12,000 children live in child headed households and approximately over 10,000 children are in institutional care.

Many of these children are living without any form of protection or support making them vulnerable to abuse exploitation and neglect.