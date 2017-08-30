LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-After Hosting several Prayer conferences within and outside Lilongwe Soul savers Church is at it again with another Crusade scheduled to take place at the church’s base in the capital Lilongwe at area 25 on Friday, September 1.

In an interview with The Maravi Post, Soul savers church overseer Pastor Steve Wingolo said the crusade has been organized with an aim of bringing back lost souls.

Among others Wingolo said there will be special time to pray for the sick, Barren and those who are heartbroken.

He said people in Nsanje and Chikwawa should be on the lookout as the church is getting prepared to host several crusades.

Under the theme ‘Kusintha Nyengo 2017’ the crusade will be spiced by live music performances from the soul saver praise team and Soul savers woman’s choir.

“We will pray for those who are sick, those who are barren and of course those who are passing through hard times, God is willing and their prayers will be answered right away”.

This year only, soul Savers church has done a number of activities including a crusade at Chinkhoma in Kasungu on June 30, Single Conference, Couples Conference, launch of soul savers praise team DVD and a donation of assorted items at Mponera hospital in Dowa.