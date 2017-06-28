LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In order to break the satanic bondage of misfortunes among its believers, the Lilongwe based-Soul Savers Church has organized a crusade in the central district of Kasungu, that will be coupled with deliverance.

The crusade is slated for ‪Friday, June 30‬, at Chinkhoma Trading Centre under the theme, “The night of breakthroughs,” based on bible verses found in Zachariah 4 versus 6 and 7.

The church’s founder and overseer Pastor Steve Wingolo, told The Maravi Post on Tuesday in an interview, that the crusade ‪starts at 6pm‬ and will be a night full of anointing and the power of the Holy Ghost will manifest for the glory of God.

Pastor Wingolo said people should expect great wonders during the night and that apart from praying against road accidents, there will also be prayers for other needs of the people.

Wingolo, whose church in Lilongwe registers thousands of visitors within and outside the city, added that it is time for children of God to get back what Satan has taken from them. This will be done through deliverance and healing prayers.

The man of God said that music will be provided by the Soul savers praise team, Soul Savers Women Choir and Mchinji Soul Savers Melodies.

“All those who are troubled, should came in their large numbers and they will go back to their homes singing songs of praise, I am telling you their stories will change because this is not a mere night, but a night covered with theHoly Spirit.

“We will also have special time to pray for road accidents, which are claiming a lot of lives in Malawi. This is not normal, it’s the work of the devil, and we need to rebuke that. People are going to get jobs, others are going to get married, while others are going to bear children, in Jesus name,” Wingolo said.

Last month the church also organized a special service of prayers that was coupled with deliverance in students lives ahead of this year’s national examination. The aim of the special prayers was to instill spiritual peace as the students sit for the exams that are currently taking place in Malawi.

Established in 2014, Soul Savers Church has over three thousand followers that worship at its branches in three districts namely Lilongwe, Mchinji and Dowa (Mponela).