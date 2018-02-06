CAPE TOWN-(MaraviPost)-South Africa on Tuesday, Feb 6, postponed its State of the Nation address, the keynote political event of the year, as the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party is roiled by a battle to unseat President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma, in power since 2009, is fighting for his survival and faces the risk of soon being ousted from office by his own party after multiple graft scandals.

According to Straits Times, as president, Zuma had been due to deliver the State of the Nation address to parliament in Cape Town on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has called for South Africa’s controversial President Zuma to quit as he faces growing pressure to stand down.

South Africa had seen “systematic looting” under Mr Zuma’s rule, and he “must go sooner rather than later”, the foundation said.

The governing ANC party has called a meeting of its top body for Wednesday to decide on Mr Zuma’s future.

The president has so far resisted calls to quit over corruption allegations. Mr Zuma has repeatedly denied corruption allegations.