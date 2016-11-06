Crazy things happen at International Airports and last week it was Kamuzu international Airport in Lilongwe where a south African attracted attention of the Malawi security forces when he tried to board his flight clad in skimpy swim wear. Onlookers saw the man pulling his luggage towards the security personnel at the Airport, half-naked. His efforts Alerted Malawi security forces who are known to be lax at most times.

The photos surfaced on social media with explanations ranging from “he smoked Malawian hemp” to “the man said it was very hot”. However, truth be told the crazy South African had a very good purpose for walking around naked. He should just be Glad it is now President Peter Mutharika ruling Malawi and not Kamuzu Banda who enforced dress code in the country.

Madswimmer – a charity involved with daring swimming challenges to raise funds for children – said: “While we take our swims rather seriously, and we definitely take the charities we support very seriously, sometimes our fundraising efforts have a lighter side!

“One of our Lake Malawi swimmers – Greig Bannatyne – raised an additional R30,000 for the cause by travelling home to SA in his Speedo! There were a few (official) issues along the way, but Greig, you’re our true hero!”