PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Popular South African dancer, Zodwa Wabantu has added her voice to the mass attack against foreign nationals in South Africa, termed xenophobic attacks.

The South African celebrity who is known for dancing almost unclad in front of a packed audience, took to her Instagram page to express her displeasure at her own people for the barbaric act.

Zodwa Wabantu labeled South Africans as lazy and instead of addressing their own issues, they are attacking and destroying properties of people who are working hard to make a living.

She wrote:

“Our Lazy Sister’s & Brother’s are Lazy they are Taking things from People who are really doing something about their Lives”

Other celebrities including Nigerian singer, Davido have reacted to the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa which started on Sunday, September 1.