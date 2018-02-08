PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-South Africa’s Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is holding direct talks with embattled President Jacob Zuma over a transfer of power.

President Zuma has faced increasing pressure to quit since December, when Ramaphosa replaced him as leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

South Africa had seen “systematic looting” under Zuma’s rule, and he “must go sooner rather than later”, it said in a statement.

The best guess here is that Zuma, who is facing multiple corruption charges, may be looking for some sort of legal guarantees, although an amnesty is not an option in South Africa.

Ramaphosa, already sounding like the country’s new president, said both he and Zuma were aware of people’s anxieties, and the need for a speedy resolution in the “coming days”.