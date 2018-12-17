A 42 year old South Korea National identified as Hye Young Park, has passed away in Nkhata Bay District after drowning in Lake Malawi at Mayoka Village Lodge on Sunday.

According to an eye witness Kathryn Ann Wiggil, the deceased came to Malawi for holiday.

She on December 16, 2018 morning, handed over her luggage containing various items to Wiggil for safe keeping as she wanted to have a swim.

Miss Park went into the lake for swimming.

Later in the afternoon Mrs. Park was found submerging at the deep area of the lake site by a certain diver.

The diver immediately called for help from people who were on the shore to remove the body though too late to save life.

Reports reached Nkhata Bay police who rushed to the scene and took the body to Nkhata Bay District Hospital where death was confirmed.

However, postmortem was not conducted, waiting for other authorities.

Meanwhile police in the district are advising the general public, especially people who during this Christmas festive season will be flocking to various beaches for pleasure, that swimming is highly condemned to those who are ignorant about it and to those who swim whilst drunk as this will help to avoid preventable deaths.