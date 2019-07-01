By Falles Kamanga

The scanting revelations that Treasury deposited MK4 billion into a bank account named the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on the eve of the May 21 Tripartite Elections is a worrying matter indeed.

This has fueled suspicion that the money could have been part of ‘buying’ staff to help in ‘mismanagement’ of the polls.

But the chief elections officer Sam Alfandika has downplayed such fears arguing that the day before the polls, the electoral body had many people to pay their dues including field staff hence the payment from Treasury through Reserve Bank of Malawi cheque number 127883 dated May 202019.

Alfandika said the bank account named after his post continue to get billions “because we are still making payments to people who rendered their services to the commission during the elections.”

However, the public must desist from dragging any bank that make such transactions as it mandated through Malawi Central Bank, Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) to serve any client.

The central bank approves any account any person opens at commercial banks.

Any commercial bank is bound not to disclose any detail transactions with any client to a third party without authorization as that defeats confidentiality any commercial bank makes with their clients.

So, dragging FDH bank into MEC’ mess up transactions with the Treasury, is non starter, even if the same transactions were made at Nation Bank of Malawi (NBM), Standard Bank, NBS and among others.

The matter of the contention the nation must pursue is on how MEC boss could transact such payment on the eve of May 21 polls not attacking an innocent bank, FDH.

Reserve Bank of Malawi Should be questioned as to why could authorize the account of an institution on personal name.

In fact, this account in question is the main MEC bank account it gets funds from all financiers towards its operations.

Why now social media fryers of telling the bank’s customers to close down their accounts because of the silly transactions of government agency has done?

Let’s be always realistic of others business. FDH is a Malawian based commercial bank serving the nation well with good services.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post