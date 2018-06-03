The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Saturday released its full National Executive Committee (NEC) with exclusion of its key members following last month’s convention in the capital Lilongwe.

Key members left out including its former Vice President Richard Msowoya, Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo, ex-publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila, Joseph Njovulayema, Lowe, Kaphamtengo and among others.

In memo made available to its members the party’s President Lazarus Chakwera announce the final NEC members which will lead to the next elections.

Below is the full list of MCP new NEC members;

MCP NEC MEMBERS

Presidents

1. Lazarus Chakwera

2. Sidik Mia

3. Harry Mkandawire

Secretary General

. Eisenhower Mkaka

. Catherine Gotani Hara

. Salim Bagus

Organizing Secretary

. Khumbize Chiponda

. Gift Daftar

. Aram Beza

Treasure General

. Albert Mapondela Mbawala

. Rhino Chiphiko

. Halima Daud

Legal Advisors

. Titus Mvalo

. Larry Lita

. Maxwell Thyolera

Publicity Directorate

. Maurice Munthali

. Ezekiel Chingoma

. Kondie Msungama

Political Affairs

. Max Kalamula

. Chikumbutso Hiwa

. Owen Simwaka

Women Directorate

. Patricia Nkanda

. Florence Kanyoni

. Ruth Chenda

Youth directorate

. Richard Chimwendo

. Blessings Chilembwe

. Mathias Mgemezulu

Elections Directorate

. Elias Chakwera

. Nodia manda

. Francis Chiwanga

Campaign

. Moses Kunkuyu

. Loveness Gondwe

. George Zulu

Research

. John Paul

. Omar Kaisi

. Hon. Karim

Economic Affairs

. Cornelius Mwalwanda

. Sosten Gwengwe

. Edward Governor

International Relations

. Thomas Bisika

. Edgar Chipalanjira

. Olivia Liwewe

Social

. Maureen Bondo

. Lawrence Malemia

. Gerald Kazembe

Public Relations

. Alekeni Menyani

. Juliana Kaduya

. Elia Kamphinda Banda.

Recruitment

. Hellen Chabunya

. Peter Mazizi

. Wazamazama Katatu

Strategic Planning

. Zikhale Ng’oma

. Ken Kandodo

. Kelita Kanyandula

Religious Affairs

. Sheikh Muhammad.

. Maria Antonio

. Mkandawire Patrick

Coomiittee members

. Mcdonald Lombola.

. Samuel Kawale.

. Chrissie Chigawa

. Bennex Mwamlima

. Horace Chipuwa.

. Anthony Mukumbwa

. Anthony Lwanda.

. Juliana Lunguzi

. Makowa Mwale

. Dorothy Chirambo

. Lingson Belekanyama

. Jean Sendeza

. Alfred Mwenifumbo

. Enock Kanyimbiri

. Yongo wa Yongo (Dean Lungu)