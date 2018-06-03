The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Saturday released its full National Executive Committee (NEC) with exclusion of its key members following last month’s convention in the capital Lilongwe.
Key members left out including its former Vice President Richard Msowoya, Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo, ex-publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila, Joseph Njovulayema, Lowe, Kaphamtengo and among others.
In memo made available to its members the party’s President Lazarus Chakwera announce the final NEC members which will lead to the next elections.
Below is the full list of MCP new NEC members;
MCP NEC MEMBERS
Presidents
1. Lazarus Chakwera
2. Sidik Mia
3. Harry Mkandawire
Secretary General
. Eisenhower Mkaka
. Catherine Gotani Hara
. Salim Bagus
Organizing Secretary
. Khumbize Chiponda
. Gift Daftar
. Aram Beza
Treasure General
. Albert Mapondela Mbawala
. Rhino Chiphiko
. Halima Daud
Legal Advisors
. Titus Mvalo
. Larry Lita
. Maxwell Thyolera
Publicity Directorate
. Maurice Munthali
. Ezekiel Chingoma
. Kondie Msungama
Political Affairs
. Max Kalamula
. Chikumbutso Hiwa
. Owen Simwaka
Women Directorate
. Patricia Nkanda
. Florence Kanyoni
. Ruth Chenda
Youth directorate
. Richard Chimwendo
. Blessings Chilembwe
. Mathias Mgemezulu
Elections Directorate
. Elias Chakwera
. Nodia manda
. Francis Chiwanga
Campaign
. Moses Kunkuyu
. Loveness Gondwe
. George Zulu
Research
. John Paul
. Omar Kaisi
. Hon. Karim
Economic Affairs
. Cornelius Mwalwanda
. Sosten Gwengwe
. Edward Governor
International Relations
. Thomas Bisika
. Edgar Chipalanjira
. Olivia Liwewe
Social
. Maureen Bondo
. Lawrence Malemia
. Gerald Kazembe
Public Relations
. Alekeni Menyani
. Juliana Kaduya
. Elia Kamphinda Banda.
Recruitment
. Hellen Chabunya
. Peter Mazizi
. Wazamazama Katatu
Strategic Planning
. Zikhale Ng’oma
. Ken Kandodo
. Kelita Kanyandula
Religious Affairs
. Sheikh Muhammad.
. Maria Antonio
. Mkandawire Patrick
Coomiittee members
. Mcdonald Lombola.
. Samuel Kawale.
. Chrissie Chigawa
. Bennex Mwamlima
. Horace Chipuwa.
. Anthony Mukumbwa
. Anthony Lwanda.
. Juliana Lunguzi
. Makowa Mwale
. Dorothy Chirambo
. Lingson Belekanyama
. Jean Sendeza
. Alfred Mwenifumbo
. Enock Kanyimbiri
. Yongo wa Yongo (Dean Lungu)