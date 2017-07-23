MZIMBA-(MaraviPost) – The main opposition Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Vice President Richard Msowoya, alongside its Secretary-General (SG) Gustavo Kaliwo, and Spokesperson Jessie Kabwira, on Sunday called for genuine unity in building the Party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The three emphasized the need for the entire Party membership to build trust and respect positions some people have, for unity.

They said everyone is welcomed into the Party, but they must follow MCP structure without also compromising the Party’s Constitution.

Msowoya, Kaliwo, and Kabwira were addressing a political rally at Mzimba Msolora constituency, where among others, they welcomed Mzuzu Mayor William Mkandawire, into the Party from People’s Party (PP).

Speaker Msowoya took time to chide the Democratic Progressive Party-lead (DPP) Government for causing misery to Malawians; economic hardship, food crisis among others.

Msowoya assured the rally that once MCP gets into power, it will rejuvenate economic growth, coupled with quality leadership.

The Speaker told the gathering that once the Party assumes leadership, it will abolish the quota system of enrolling students into public universities.

“In 1964, there was Independence revolution, 1994 we had a democratic revolution, therefore in 2019, and we will have an economic revolution where DPP won’t have space in the country’s leadership. So, the MCP will bail-out Malawians from the prevailing social-economic ills,” Msowoya assured the gathering.

In his remarks, SG Kaliwo appealed for genuine reconciliation and unity within the Party, not lip services.

Kaliwo insists that the Convention (originally scheduled for July 7, 2017, but challenged by an injunction by the Party’s was the right forum to sort out Party wrangles; he said delaying the process, will derail MCP chances of winning in 2019.

Echoing on the same, Kabwira disputed claims that she was against Sidik Mia coming into the Party; she said the latter is welcomed into the MCP, but that he must not come to look into positions in the Party.

The rally attracted regional Party chairpersons from the north; Osbon Shells (North-South), and Kezi Msuka North-North, lawmakers Alex Major, Jacob Hara and Christopher Munyenyembe.