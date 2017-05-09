Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya, on Monday asked the Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi, to bring to his offices at Parliament Buildings, the report concerning the abduction of the Rumphi East Member of Parliament (MP) Kamlepo Kalua.

Msowoya made the remarks during the on-going Budget session of Parliament. According to the Speaker, being a member of the legislature, Kalua is under his office as per the Constitution, hence the request for the report about the MP’s abduction.

However, Dausi, who is also government spokesperson, assured the Speaker he would bring the report and informed the Speaker that “my office is still gathering it.”

Kaluwa, who is also the interim People’s Party (PP) Vice President, was found at Kwacha roundabout in Blantyre on Sunday, with his legs and hands tied up with blue ropes.

He claims to have been dropped by unknown people who abducted him.

Kaluwa, who said he don’t know where he was hidden for almost a week, as the abductors blinded his face, told the police that he was tortured in the process.

However, the police suspect that Kaluwa faked the abduction.

In a press statement released on Monday, the police through their national spokesperson James Kadadzera, said they are investigating the matter, but threatened to arrest the Rumphi East MP for providing false information to the Police.

Spokesperson for Kaluwa, John Mapunda, refuted the police allegations, and described their claims as a propaganda.