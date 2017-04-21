The Malawi Speaker of Parliament, who is also the Vice President for the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Richard Msowoya on Thursday, asked the youth in the country to stop misusing the social media platform by attacking leaders or insult people.

Msowoya said this during the official opening of the second Youth Parliament, which was held at the new Parliament building in Lilongwe.

House Speaker Msowoya said that misusing the social media, affects the leaders and the Malawi nation.

“I have observed that most youth in the country spend their time on social media rather than do things of national importance, just to castigate others,” Msowoya said.

He said the youth should not leave the duty of developing the country in the hands of their leaders.

“You have to ask yourself if you have contributed something positive to the country, by the end of the day,” he added.

On Wednesday, President Peter Mutharika, also condemned such behavior and went further by inform the negative behavior on social media, by threatening to deal with the perpetrators.

Mutharika, said his government has already enacted laws that will criminalized persons that misuse the social media platforms.