By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s well known law expert, Edge Kanyongolo says the plan to introduce special courts to end corruption cases is useless as leaders lack political will to see justice prevail when government officials are involved.

Kanyongolo was reacting to what President Peter Mutharika said when he was opening the 48th parliament meeting in Lilongwe.

In a telephone interview with Maravi Post, Kanyongolo said the decision is just a way of wasting resources as leaders have not shown the will to end cases of corruption in the country.

He believes President Mutharika should instead be in front of punishing people who are implicated in such act.

“I don’t think special courts can have any relevant in ending corruption cases in the country because our leaders lack the will to deal with people who are involved in corrupt practices,” Kanyongolo said.

However, Kanyongolo thinks government should just add resources in the courts by among others recruiting more personnel so that cases should be resolved in good time.

During the official opening of parliament, President Mutharika said his government in 5 years to come has a plan of constructing special courts to help end the malpractice.

According to Mutharika the courts will help resolve corruption matters in good time comparing to what is happening in the country at the moment.