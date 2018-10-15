By Malawi’s Former President Joyce Banda

Mother’s Day is special day in this country because it is the day, which was set aside to remember and celebrate the role that mothers play in our lives. I, therefore, feel humbled to be part of this great fellowship because mothers undoubtedly deserve to be celebrated for always putting the needs of others ahead of themselves.

Mother’s Day is not just a day for celebrating mothers, it is a perfect opportunity to pause and reflect on the selfless sacrifices and efforts that mothers are always investing to ensure balance and consistency of our societies. As a mother myself, I very well know the scope of sacrifice that mothers are always prepared to give to ensure the safety and well-being of their children.

As mothers, we always want the best for our children; we want our children to grow, get better education and to grow into useful citizens.

I, therefore, would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all mothers in this country for the sacrifice of love, which they continue to make.

I wish to take this opportunity to salute all mothers for their eternal love and limitless support and care. Mothers are truly precious. Mothers, you must know that you will always remain special and irreplaceable in our hearts.

Finally, I wish to thank our good Lord for each and every woman He has blessed with the privilege of motherhood. I thank God that each single mother is a Godly steward of each of their children and I pray and ask that God continues to give mothers healthy and long life.

Thank you mothers for always being there for us, and HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!

HER EXCELLENCY DR. JOYCE BANDA

FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI &

PRESIDENT, PEOPLE’S PARTY (PP)

ZOMBA, MALAWI