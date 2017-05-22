MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-One-nil goal aggregate was enough for the people’s team, Nyasa Big Bullets to see themselves existing from the Airtel-sponsored Top 8 Cup. The deciding game was after BB on Sunday, lost to the Lilongwe giant Silver Strikers FC.

Bullets failed to beat Silver after 360 minutes of play, resulting into a goalless draw at the jam-packed Mulanje Park Stadium, in the quarterfinal second leg on Sunday afternoon.

In the first leg of the competition, played at Bingu National Stadium in the capital Lilongwe, BB conceded to a loss that ended 1-0 in favor of the Central Bankers, who on Sunday travelled to Mulanje only to totally dash Bullets hopes of turning the tables for the match.

The people’s team started brightly in the opening two minutes of the game, as Henry Kabichi’s shot was deflected for a corner.

With Fischer Kondowe suspended, Dalitso Sailesi and Bashir Maunde injured, Bullets struggled to settle down, especially from the midfield, where Chimango Kayira and Kabichi were operating.

Despite substitutions and efforts to get goal off the net, pressure mounted on Bullets as the Bankers’ shot-stopper Brighton Munthali, was hardly tested for the good shorts.

However, the Lilongwe Area 47 giants, never looked shaken as they kept on killing time with delaying tactics, to pass time, which at the end of the 90 minutes plus some injury time, the match ended nil for BB, but the Bankers qualified for the semi-finals due to the one-nil goal aggregate.

This means that the spell is still haunting the people’s team to reclaim its lost glory of winning cups with the forthcoming TNM Super League.

The Mulanje game, Silver Strivers’ Blessings Tembo, was named man of the match and a check award of MK50,000.

Therefore, the Bankers will face their home counterpart Kamuzu Barracks, and Be Forward Wanderers tussles with Moyale Barracks in the first semifinals next week.

Airtel Malawi bankrolled the cup to the tune of MK66 million for three years wherein the winner will walk away with K15 million.