The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) disclosed this week that its controversial machine, Consolidated ICT Regulatory Management System (CIRMS), popularly known as spy machine, will start operating in September, 2017.

The Supreme Court of Appeal, gave MACRA the go head on Tuesday for the regulatory authority, to install the machine after this was strongly challenged by one of the country’s mobile internet providers, Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM).

TNM applied to the Court for the judicial review to in 2015. TNM argued that the machine would violate privacy of its subscribers, once it was installed.

However, MACRA said the spy machine is to help monitor mobile network providers in the country. The Supreme Court ruled that MACRA can install the controversial machine anytime from Tuesday.