St Kizito minor seminary of the Catholic Church in Dedza diocese will on June 2, 2018 celebrate 50 years of its existence.

Communications Secretary for Dedza diocese Fr. Henry Makawa said all arrangements for the day are at an advanced stage.

“We expect to have a big function which will start with a eucharist mass to be presided over by the Archbishop of Lilongwe diocese, His Grace Tarsizio Ziyaye.

“We will also have other activities to make the day memorable. Preparations for the day already started sometime back and are at an advanced stage,” Fr. Makawa said.

Fr. Makawa added that all the Bishops from the eight catholic dioceses of the country are expected to attend the event.

“We have invited all the Bishops, priests, nuns and other government delegates to the event. We also expect the catholic faithful from across the country to be in attendance,” he said.

The seminary opened its doors on January 30, 1968 and started with 125 students.

It is a brain child of late Rt. Rev. Cornelius Chitsulo, the first Bishop of Dedza Diocese.

The seminary has so far produced prominent priests and Bishops including Archbishop Ziyaye.