By Sellaphine Banda

DOWA-(MaraviPost)- Young Catholic Workers (YCW) from St Mathias Lumbadzi in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe, this week donated a house to an elderly woman, Agnes Tembo.

The house was built with the funds from the fundraising and contribution of members of YCW.

The Parish priest, Fr. Peter Chatambalala, blessed and handed overed the one bedroom house to Ms Tembo.

Speaking in an interview with YCW chairperson Brian Seleman, said the group uses the methodologies of See Act and Judge.

Selemani said by using this methology, encourages the group to find something important to target its charity work.

He added that the house is one of the basic needs for the elderly recipients.

“After assessing the sorrounding communities, the group identified the needy grandmother, who is not working. She can’t do anything by her self, she was living in a thatched roof house, which was leaking and with outlived walls. We felt we could do something.

“Apart from building a house, we have painted parish toilets of YCW that were in bad shape. We also went out to distribute clothes, sugar, and soap to the needy people in areas around our parish,” said Selemani.

In his remarks, Fr. Chatambalala commended the youth for their charity work for the elderly woman.

Chatambalalala quoted the holy scriptures homily from Luke 6:36 “be merciful as your Lord is merciful.”

Tembo also lauded the young people for the timely support. She said the house will provide her shelter ahead of the rainy season.