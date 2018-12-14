2018 Annual Tobacco Industry Conference

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is hype amongst the country’s stakeholders in the tobacco industry that President Peter Mutharika will assent the just passed tobacco control bill into full Act.

The expectation comes barely a week after Malawi Parliament passed the bill which will boost tobacco industry in the country.

The Act is set to protect tobacco growers at the markets and is also enables them to know the prices which they will sell their tobacco before signing the contract for tobacco market, the act is also not allowing tobacco buyers to grow tobacco hence they should remain buyers.

Tobacco Association of Malawi (TAMA) President Masache Kalima Banda told The Maravi Post during 2018 Annual Tobacco Industry Conference held on Friday in the capital Lilongwe that the passing of the bill is timely.

Tobacco Control Commission (TTC) annually hold the conference that this year’s theme is “Compliance key to Global Competitiveness”.

Kalima Banda banks all hopes on President Mutharika’s assenting the bill into the law that it start functioning for the better of rural farmers.

He observed that the law has removed some of heavy deductions on tobacco sales.

“This law will help farmers to realize benefits from their crop sales unlike in the past where heavy deductions were imposed on growers. Our hop is on President Mutharika to assent the bill into the law for full operational,” urges Kalima Banda.

TCC Chief Executive Kayisi Sadala says the law will bring sanity in the industry that all players are expected contribute effectively.

In his opening remarks, Ministry of Agriculture Principal Secretary, Grey Nyandule Phiri lauded all tobacco industry stakeholders for supporting the process of passing the bill into law.