Malawi Standard Bank has rewarded 18 customers across the three regions for saving in the month of February in the on-going promotion dubbed ‘Pa Mawa’ that aims to encourage a saving culture amongst Malawians.

Launched in January 2018 the promotion presents customers the chance to start financial high by in which customers will win back as much as K5 million in prizes for saving a minimum of K50,000 or more in their accounts.

Speaking during the draw at Standard Bank Head Office in Lilongwe, Bank’s Head of Personal Markets and Products Charity Mughogho said the bank is overwhelmed with the response from customers since the launch of the promotion.

“During the first draw we had over 11,000 customers who participated and in this draw over12000 so far have qualified for the draw. It is our desire as Standard bank to see a lot of Malawians embrace savings as a personal discipline as this is one sure way of empowering our customers to create personal wealth in order to contribute to the economy,” said Mughogho.

Mughogho said the bank has introduced different tailored product and service that responses to needs of customers and provide convenience

“Customers are at the center of why we exist as a bank and Standard Bank is proud to promote savings as personal savings discipline for our customers. Standard bank will continue bringing tailor-made banking solutions through our internet and E-commerce payments,” said Mughogho.

During the second draw the bank rewarded 18 customers with cash amounting to over K1 Million for saving a minimum of K50, 000 in the month of February.

The bank will give out over K5 million in cash prizes to lucky customers during the promotion with two people carting home K1 million each as grand prize.

To enter the Pamawa Promotion, all customers need to do is to keep K50, 000 for a month as one entry.

The grand prize of K 1 million second prize K500,000, third prize K250,000 for three personal banking customers and another grand prize of K1 million second prize K500,000, third prize K250,000 for three enterprise banking customers.

Monthly regional top prize of 100,000 for 3 customers (one from north, center, south) and a second regional monthly prize of 50,000 for 15 customers (5 from north, 5 center, 5 south prizes. The promotion will run for a period of 3 months ending 3rd April, 2018.