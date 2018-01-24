Standard Bank continues to reward its valued customers who are using Visa Cards for online payments (E-Commerce) and payments at Point of Sale machines locally and abroad in on going Transact & Win promotion.

Launched in November 2017, Transact & Win promotion aims moving Standard Bank customers forward through the usage of Visa Cards.

Speaking during the second draw the promotion at the bank’s head office, Standard Bank Head of Ecosystems Mr Webster Mbekeani aims to give the bank’s customers an opportunity to maximize usage of their VISA debit cards on point of sale machines as well as for online payments.

“This promotion is a continuation of our bank’s effort to deliver convenience, enhanced security and great flexibility to our customers. Customers from other banks holding VISA cards can also use our Point of Sale Machines to enjoy convenience. There is now no need to move around with bulk cash nowadays because Visa card gives you access to other convenient channels to help you to do all the transactions,” said Mbekeani.

Mbekeani added that with only a few weeks remaining before the end of the promotion, customers are urged to continue transacting using Standard Bank visa cards on Point of Sale machines and for online payments to increase their chances of winning cash prizes

“Standard Bank rolled out this promotion to reward its valued customers for supporting the bank and encourage them to be using the Visa Cards which provides convenience and security .As we conduct the second draw of this promotion, we at Standard Bank wish to register our appreciation to all Malawians for showing a keen interest in use of VISA card on POS and for online payments.

“Standard Bank is proud to be taking the lead in giving their customers and those of other banks, the real flexibility when it comes to shopping with their Visa Debit Cards”. Mbekeani said.