Standard Bank has donated food and other items worth K500,000 to Mwanza District Hospital.Head of Forex Bureau Chimwemwe Matonga said the donation is a part of the bank’s current Corporate Social Investment positioning in the health sector.

“While this donation is in direct response to the nutrition needs of patients at the hospital, overall, it falls within the bank’s broader CSI strategy under which we have made a commitment to partner with stakeholders in the health sector,” he said.

He said in the health sector, the bank has partnered with the Global Fund to provide better financial and risk management to recipients of the fund’s grants. The fund works with partners in the fight against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

In his remarks Mwanza District Hospital Health Officer Raphael Piringu hailed Standard Bank for the assistance.

“Our major challenge currently is food considering the population we serve both from Malawi and neighboring country, Mozambique and this donation is timely. This is early Christmas gift to our patient,” said Piringu.

This is the second time this year for Standard Bank to donate to the district hospital. The bank first donated K500,000 to the hospital in June following the opening of its forex bureau business in the area.