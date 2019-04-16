Linda Manda (L) handing over some of the items to Alex MAbedi (R)

THYOLO-(MaraviPost)- Standard Bank officials in the Client Coverage team on Friday donated learning and teaching materials on top of face-lifting a classroom block at Chisawani Primary School located at Bvumbwe Trading Centre in Thyolo District.

The donation valued at MK2.5 Million included chairs, boxes of boxes of chalk, markers, flipchart pads, hardcover exercise books and sets of football and netball kits and balls for both sporting disciplines.

The staff members also participated in the painting of one of the four classrooms that have also been facelifted by patching up of floor and walls.

In her speech, Deputy Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Linda Manda, said the donation is one way for the bank to uplift the standards of education in Malawi.

“Education is the bedrock of development in any country. For Malawi education standards to improve, it will take Malawians themselves, whether individuals or organizations, to contribute towards the availability of basic needs in the sector. As a corporate citizen, Standard Bank fully understands the importance of supporting education endeavors.”

In relation to the bank’s 50th anniversary that was celebrated a day before the donation, Manda was quick to point out that Standard Bank is shaping its own future by making sure that schools produce quality students who will have a great impact on the bank’s business in the next 50 years.

“Having clocked 50 years, we look back and realize that this achievement and legacy have come about due to the quality of education in the country. The bank has benefited from the country’s education output over the last 50 years through employing thousands of Malawians in all departments across its hierarchy,” said Manda.

She noted that the resources for the exercise was a contribution amongst the Client Coverage team after which the bank topped up on what was remaining.

Speaking on behalf Chisawani School, headteacher Alex Mabedi commended Standard Bank for what he termed as timely donation.

“This school has always faced problems when it comes to learning and teaching materials. What Standard Bank has done today is very commendable because it alleviates our problems to a greater degree and will facilitate a conducive environment for both teachers and pupil,” said Mabedi.

Chisawani Primary School has an enrolment of over 1500 students and services communities within a radius of about 7 kilometres.