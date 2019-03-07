Standard Bank is pleased to announce a partnership with Aramex, a courier franchise operated by Glens, to facilitate delivery of goods bought online using the bank’s Visa Debit Cards.

The service will address the current challenges that customers face when making online purchases. With the partnership customers will have access to addresses in all major e-commerce hubs and subsequent delivery of the goods purchased directly to Malawi.

Standard Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking, Dr Margaret Chaika, viewed the partnership as timely and ground-breaking in line with global dynamics where the number of people shopping through the internet is on the rise.

“Customers conducting online purchases will no longer be frustrated with delays in delivery of their products to Malawi. The Shop and Ship service by Aramex will cut the time and logistic hassle Malawian buyers face,” said Chaika of the service which is open to all Standard Bank card holders.

She further added that the partnership offers a discount of 30 US dollars. Standard Bank customers pay 15 US dollars for the lifetime registration instead of the 45 US dollars for other customers.

Aramex Courier Manager, Afrose Mukadam, described the service as most convenient for Standard Bank customers in getting value-for-money goods within the shortest period of time.

“Aramex will ship one’s consignment into Malawi within 10 days. Customers will have a choice to either pay for the courier of their purchases online or upon delivery at the Aramex offices in Malawi,” she said.

Mukadam added that: “Courier fees for the Shop and Ship service are based on the gross weight of the goods purchased rather than the volume of the parcels. Free insurance cover is available for all items worth USD 100 and below.”

The major E-Commerce hubs where the shop and ship services are available include: USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, Turkey, India, UAE, Georgia, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and South Africa.

Registration for the service will be done on the Shop and Ship website, www.shopandship.com. Customers will be required to pay with their Standard Bank debit card to qualify for the discounted registration fee.

Aramex Is a new courier Franchise that is operated by Glens Malawi Limited. Aramex established in 1982 in New York and Dubai it is a publicly traded company on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM: ARMX) employing around 13,800 people over 350 locations and 80 countries.

