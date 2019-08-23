Nairobi, August 23rd, 2019 – Standard Chartered Bank has been named the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Kenya, 2019 by the financial journal, Global Finance.

The bank was, in particular, recognized for its information security and fraud management systems, under its digital offerings.

Commenting on the Award, Standard Chartered Bank Managing Director and CEO Kariuki Ngari said the Bank would continue to make strategic and sustainable investments in technology that will complement its innovation agenda, as well as enhance its digital offerings and client experiences.

“At Standard Chartered we have responded to new trends and the evolving needs of Kenyans with a strategic intent of being Digital by Design through innovation and technology. Digitalization to us means a disruption from traditional and conventional ways of banking to transforming banking business to conform to the lifestyles of our clients. We are glad these efforts have been recognized by our peers,” Mr. Ngari said.

Across Africa, the Bank won 8 of the top ten awards for 2019. Standard Chartered Tanzania won the top Mobile Banking App accolade as Standard Chartered Uganda and Standard Chartered Zambia voted the Most Innovative Digital Banks. Standard Chartered Nigeria and Standard Chartered Cote d’Ivoire won the Best Mobile Banking, the Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site, and Best Bill Payment & Presentment, respectively. Standard Chartered Botswana won the Best Online Deposit, Credit and Investment Product Offerings Award.

Responding to the awards, Standard Chartered Regional Chief Executive Officer for Africa & Middle East Sunil Kaushal said, “The awards are a testament that the Bank’s Africa digital transformation strategy is paying off. We are proud of the recent launches of fully retail digital banks in Ivory Coast, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. “

“Digitizing Africa remains at the heart of our business strategy for the region and we are glad that we have been voted the Best Consumer Digital bank in most of the countries we’ve implemented or continue to implement our digital transformation agenda,” Mr. Kaushal said.

Winning banks were selected based on the strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.