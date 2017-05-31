The Afrobatometer released the findings of the Round 7 survey in Malawi. The report highlights the people’s perception in their governors in upholding democratic principles during the 23-years the Sub-Sahara African country has been a democracy.

OVERALL DIRECTION OF THE COUNTRY

An overwhelming majority of Malawians, regardless of party affiliation, say the country is “going in the wrong direction.” Almost 9 in 10 Malawians (88%) say their country is “going in the wrong direction.” This view is shared by large majorities in both urban and rural areas, and across all major political parties.

TRUST

Most Malawians trust religious leaders, and the Malawi Defence Force, but only about one in three trust the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), the ruling party, or the President.

GOVERNMENT PERFORMANCE

Only one-third of respondents, say they approve of the job performance of their MP, Councilor, President, and Mayor. More than half say the government is performing badly on 13 of 16 policy issues that the survey asked about.

DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOMS

The majority of Malawians say their country is “not a democracy” or “a democracy with major problems.”

PARTY POLITICS

If presidential elections were held during the time of the survey, 32% of Malawians say they would vote for the MCP candidate, 27% for the DPP, 11% for the UDF, and 7% for the PP.

MALAWIANS LOSING CONFIDENCE IN ELECTIONS; DEMAND ELECTORAL REFORMS

The proportion of Malawians who say elections are the best way of choosing the country’s leaders dropped from 71% in 2014 to 57%, continuing a decade-long decline.

More than three-fourths (77%) of Malawians say the maximum age for presidential candidates should be 70 years.

IS MALAWI LOSING THE BATTLE AGAINST CORRUPTION?

Corruption among leaders: about half of respondents say that “most” or “all” police officers, Presidential officials, and business executives, are corrupt.

Overall level of corruption: The majority of Malawians say that corruption has increased over the past year.

THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

About half of Malawians, believe that ordinary people can make a difference in the fight against corruption, but four out of five say that one risks retaliation by reporting corruption. Most say the government is doing a poor job in the fight against corruption.

Compared to 2014, popular perceptions of corruption increased in all the eight categories that the survey asked about.

Seven out of 10 Malawians say corruption has increased over the past year.

Among respondents who sought to obtain various public services during the previous year, a significant proportion say they paid bribes.