The State Monday paraded at the High Court in Zomba the first witness in the murder case of 22-year-old boy with albinism, MacDonald Masambuka.

First to testify was father to the deceased, White Adaki Masambuka (80), who told the court what happened from March 8 to 15 2018.

He said on March 8, he went to a rice field with his late son before he received a phone call from a man he [the late Masambuka] identified as a community police officer.

“He told me that he received a call from a police officer who told him to attend a meeting of people with albinism in the afternoon of that day,” he said.

“On March 9, I went to the same rice field where I also received a call from a man who said was his friend who was telling them to go to the mosque,” he said.

He said upon returning from the mosque, he asked for MK100 and left never to return again.

The father said he heard from one of his friends that MacDonald had left for Chikwewo where he followed him on March 10 and met one of his friends only identified as Elina.

“I asked Elina about him and he told me that she had met MacDonald the previous day but he did not tell her where he was going,” he said.

Masambuka’s dad, therefore, was advised by police officers at Chikwewo Police Unit to report the matter to Ntaja Police, which he did.

A week later, Ntaja Police called Masambuka’s dad to identify the bicycle which his son used and he was told to leave until they called him again to see body parts of his son at Zomba Central Hospital.

Earlier, the court turned down Catholic priest Thomas Muhosha and medical officer Lumbani Kamanga’s requests for a separate trial.

The State also read facts of the case to another suspect, Alfred Yohane, who is the only one to plead guilty of murdering the late Masambuka among the 12 remaining suspects.

Yohane later denied the facts and the court, through Judge Zione Ntaba, entered a plea of not guilty.

The case has been adjourned to today when the State is expected to parade more witnesses.