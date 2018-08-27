State withdraws criminal charges against Malawi President Mutharika’s niece Manes

Manes Abiti William Dawood was on Wednesday last week, August 22 formally charged with case of insulting the president, contrary to section 4 of the protected names and emblems act.

Hale who is also member of United Transformation Movement (UTM) was arrested on Tuesday, August 21 at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) as she was about to board a flight to United States of America.

Dawood was taken to Lilongwe Magistrate Court where she was given a for bail but pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against her.

According to legal experts, Manes is likely to sue the state for damages caused on her due to this case where Malawi government will coffer large some of money.