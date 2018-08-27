State withdraws criminal charges against Malawi President Mutharika’s niece Manes

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi government on Monday discontinued criminal charges against niece to Malawi President Peter Mutharika, Manes Hale, popularly known as Manes Abiti William Dawood.
In a court order made available to The Maravi Post dated August 27, signed by Resident Magistrate copied to Messrs Nicholls and Brookes Legal practitioner (Manes’ legal team), the state has not disclosed the reasons for the withdraw of the case.
“Pursuant to Section 77 (2) of the Criminal Procedures and Evidence Code (CP & EC), I hereby notify you that the state has entered a discontinuance in this case.
“Pursuant to Section 77 OF CP & EC, the discontinuance discharges you Manes Winne Chitedze Hale from the requirement to present yourself before this court on 6th September, 2018 as was indicated in the bail bond (form XII) issued on the 22nd August, 2018,” reads the court order.
Manes Abiti William Dawood was on Wednesday last week, August 22 formally charged with case of insulting the president, contrary to section 4 of the protected names and emblems act.
Hale who is also member of United Transformation Movement (UTM) was arrested on Tuesday, August 21 at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) as she was about to board a flight to United States of America.
Dawood was taken to Lilongwe Magistrate Court where she was given a for bail but pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against her.
According to legal experts, Manes is likely to sue the state for damages caused on her due to this case where Malawi government will coffer large some of money.