Stop gossiping during work – Pope Francis tells hairdressers and beauticians

He made the statement in a meeting he had with a group of hairstylists, beauticians and hairdressers at the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The pontiff told the gathering: “Practice your profession in a Christian style, treating customers with kindness and courtesy, offering them a good word and encouragement”.

“And avoid succumbing to the temptation of chatter which is easily associated with your field of work.”

“Each of you, in your professional work, can always act with righteousness, thus making a positive contribution to the common good of society.”