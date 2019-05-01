Stop gossiping during work – Pope Francis tells hairdressers and beauticians

He made the statement in a meeting he had with a group of hairstylists, beauticians and hairdressers at the head of the Roman Catholic Church.
Pope Francis advised the beauty industry workers to desist from chattering and work according to their Christianity beliefs.
The pontiff told the gathering: “Practice your profession in a Christian style, treating customers with kindness and courtesy, offering them a good word and encouragement”.
“And avoid succumbing to the temptation of chatter which is easily associated with your field of work.”
“Each of you, in your professional work, can always act with righteousness, thus making a positive contribution to the common good of society.”
During the meeting at the Vatican, the Pope advised the group of 230 pilgrims to follow their patron Saint Martino de Porres (1579-1639), canonised in 1966 by his predecessor Paul VI.
St. Martino de Porres was canonised for his supposed miracles of levitation, being in two places at once, instant cures and communicating with animals.
Porres is also the patron saint of mixed-race people.
In 2015, the pontiff opened a hairdressing salon in the Vatican for the homeless people of Rome.
It is open on Mondays, when other barbers are closed, and is staffed by volunteers.
The salon service, paid for by donations and the sale of papal blessings, was the idea of the Pope’s chief alms-giver, Monsignor Konrad Krajewski.
He was moved to act after a homeless man turned down an invitation to dinner at the Vatican because he was embarrassed about his smell, Daily Mail reports.
At the opening in 2015 each ‘homeless pilgrim’ received a kit including a towel, change of underwear, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, razor and shaving cream.