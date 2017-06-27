The Flames will this evening seek redemption by claiming their first win at the 2017 Cosafa Cup as they face Mauritius in their second group A match at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

This follows the team’s poor start on Sunday with a 2-0 loss to Tanzania and coach Ronny Van Geneugden has sent a strong message of intent with a number of changes to his starting eleven.

The Belgian tactician has made four changes to the team that started against Tanzania with Ian Chinyama and Levision Maganizo being handled debuts as they replace Francis Mlimbika and Simeon Singa respectively.

Striker Innocent Bokosi, who came in as first half substitute in a tactical switch that saw him replace defender Dennis Chembezi, has been maintained as a striking partner of Jabulani Linje while seasoned campaigner Micium Mhone comes in for Yamikani Chester.

Chembezi is back in the team’s defence with Lucky Malata rested.

RVG said the changes are tactical and not necessary that the rested players are in bad shape.

“The changes have been made according to the game plan for this particular game. This is a must win game for us as it will determine our destiny.

“We are not changing our style of play we are going to continue passing around while building up meaningful attacks.

“The idea is to avoid giving the opponents respect but taking the game right to them from the start.

“We still have a big chance to qualify from this group if we win the two remaining games and our opponents drop points. We will give it all but it is the win against Mauritius that will confirm that we are indeed still in this competition,” he said.

The Flames will line up in a 4-2-4 formation with Ernest Kakhobwe maintained in goals.

Captain John Lanjesi will lead the defence alongside Stanley Sanudi, Chembezi and Chinyama while Maganizo and Chikoti Chirwa will keep the engine running in the middle of the park.

Flames best player in the Tanzania match Daliso Sailesi will lead the four man attack alongside Bokosi, Linje and Mhone.

Later on group leaders Tanzania will take on second placed Angola who beat Mauritius 1-0 in the Group A match.

COSAFA GROUP A

Malawi vs. Mauritius

Malawi Line Up:

Ernest Kakhobwe; John Lanjesi (C), Dennis Chembezi, Stanley Sanudi, Ian Chinyama; Levison Maganizo, Chikoti Chirwa; Daliso Sailesi, Micium Mhone, Jabulani Linje, Innocent Bokosi.