Why Are More Students Buying College Papers?

The Main Reason Behind Why More Students Are Buying College Papers

More students are buying papers from essay writing sites such as essaykitchen.net than ever before. Why is this happening? There are a number of reasons why, ranging from personal preference to an inability to keep up with the way in which education is changing. Yes, there will always be people who use writing services purely because they do not want to do the work themselves, but this group is a minority of the people who will pay someone to write their paper for them.

Main Reasons Behind

People who choose an essay writing service to do their work for them often do so because the educational system has been unable to properly cope with the changes which have occurred in recent years, affecting the way we work and live. The cost of everything has become much higher than ever before, leading to more students than ever needing to work to pay their way through university and college. More time working means less time for studying and homework, which is where essay services come in. Other people might turn to writing services because their institution has grasped the possibilities which are inherent in the digital world, but haven’t yet worked out a good balance between what can be done, and what is too much. People in this situation simply end up without enough time to complete everything.

Are students really lazy these days, or are they simply using different study methods than they did before? The option to buy college papers is more prominent, yes, but that does necessarily mean that everyone will take advantage of it.

Students are Lazy

Students don’t spend as much time in the library as they used to, and they sometime don’t even go to classes any more, unless it is a class which has some physical element to it, or if attendance is mandatory

Students do seem to care less about the minutiae of the work in general, treating education as a service which they should receive, since they are paying money for it

There are fewer classes in general for most courses

Students are not Lazy

There are new ways to study which do not involve either the library or any other traditional methods of studying, so students could be using them rather than being at the library; similarly, classes now put their notes and lecture slides up online in many cases, so attendance is not so important.

The workload for a lot of courses going down is not a reflection on the students – it is in fact normally compensated for by more personal work.

How much do students pay for their essays?

The study found that these students had all paid something in the region of one hundred pounds to nearly seven thousand pounds for their essays, a realisation which has led to some people calling for those who have benefitted from these sites to face criminal charges. On the other hand, with fees now as high as they are, many people now see a university education as one more commodity which can be bought for the right price.

Students’ perception of university has changed

Writing papers for money is something which has changed so much in part due to the way in which education has changed. Tuition fees were already high when they were first introduced, and they have only gone up since then. This has changed people’s perceptions of university – it isn’t your brain that is the most important thing anymore, it’s how much money you have.

As well as having tuition fees which are constantly increasing, many bursaries and grants which existed to help people in poverty are now gone entirely, making it even more difficult for them to access higher education. People who aren’t rich end up paying more, because they can’t afford to pay loans off quickly, and have to pay them off for longer. Just having the right marks is no longer enough – you need money to get through university. In the face of that, even though buying essays is wrong, why should it be seen as anything beyond the inevitable in this situation?

I personally loved university – it was a place to study a subject that I loved, to find the knowledge I wanted. But not everybody sees it like this. By putting a price on education, by explicitly pointing out that university degrees land better jobs, the government has made it clear that the point of an education is to get a better job. People have latched onto this, and left the real meaning of any education behind.

Worse than simply having the government espouse this view, is having employers pick up on it. Now the requirement is to have a degree of a certain level, even when there is no evidence to show that a degree will allow for better work. Since so many students are now aware that they are simply ticking another box in the endless search for a job, why should they put in any effort?

Wrapping it up

More students are moving to use essay writing services by the day, though there are more reasons for that than might usually be discussed. The changes in the way we perceive education, as a means to an end rather than an end in itself, are the primary reason for them doing so.