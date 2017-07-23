The Republic of Sudan on Friday disclosed plans to collaborate with Malawi to enhance the latter’s agriculture sector.

This was brought to light at Kamuzu Palace where the Sudanese envoy to Malawi, Hussein Awad Ali, presented his letters of credence to President Professor Peter Mutharika.

Awad Ali said the deep roots of Sudan and Malawi relations need to go a step further through sharing of experiences that would enhance both countries’ developments.

“We have comparative advantage in Sudan in the agriculture sector, especially in irrigation, and we are willing to share these experiences with our brothers here in Malawi,” Awad Ali said.

He also emphasised on the need of a unified Africa. On this point Awad Ali said that both Malawi and Sudan “are among the strugglers for Africa, and we need to speak with one voice.”

Also presenting his letters of credence to President Mutharika was Indonesia’s envoy, Ambassador Tito Dos Santos Baptista, who also said he is looking forward to joint efforts between his country to enhance Malawi’s economy.

He said his deployment to Malawi came at the perfect time when Indonesia had dedicated the years 2017 and 2018 to strengthening ties with African countries.