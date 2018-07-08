By Alick Junior Sichali

One of the country’s well known transporter Sameer Suleman commonly known as Sammy’s has expressed his interesting in contesting for the post of Blantyre City South East member of parliament under the ruling party ticket.

Sameer Suleman revealed this in an interview with Maravi Post saying he has come to the decision after seeing a gap in development activities happening in the constituency.

According to Suleman for long time now leaders heading the constituency have failed to roll out projects benefiting the people in the area.

“Iast time I also contested for the post of the lawmaker but this time people have been asking me to contest again saying they want to see the area being well developed, so this time am contesting on the positions of lawmaker of Blantyre City South East constituency under Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket,” Suleman said.

He said the failure of involving youths in most activities happening in the ward is the contributing factor that is making the area to not be developed.

Suleman who already has been involving youths in most of his activities not forgeting creating employment for them said if voted in power he will make sure that a number of development activities are happening in the constituency.

“If voted in power I will make sure that the youths are being involved in most development activities which will be happening in the ward as I have been doing like giving them a platform where they will be showing their talents,” He added.

Sameer Suleman is well known in the transport sector being the managers of Sammy’s transport and also he headed Football Association of Malawi (FAM) some time back.