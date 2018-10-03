Malawi’s leading hotel group Sunbird Hotels and Resorts www.sunbirdmalawi.com, has appointed AMG Ltd to provide representation, marketing and PR services in the UK & Ireland with immediate effect. This is the first time Sunbird Hotels and Resorts has had representation in the UK & Ireland.

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is the largest hotel chain in Malawi and caters to leisure, business and MICE market. Its properties include: Sunbird Capital; Sunbird Mount Soche; Sunbird Lilongwe; Sunbird Mzuzu; Sunbird Livingstonia; Sunbird Nkopola; Sunbird Ku Chawe and Sunbird Thawale.

AMG Ltd’s scope of work includes business development, media and tour operator relationship management, agent training, educational trips and joint marketing campaigns.

Nadine Rankin, Joint CEO at AMG, says “With our representation roots, AMG has many years of experience representing hotels around the world and so we’re delighted to welcome Sunbird Hotels and Resorts into our portfolio of hotel clients. We are looking forward to working with travel agents to provide ongoing incentives and training programmes, as well as working closely with tour operator partners and in full alignment with the destination’s tourism strategy.”

This latest addition to AMG Ltd’s hotel portfolio comes after being appointed in recent months by: Coconut Court, Barbados; Hilton Rose Hall, Jamaica; Jewel Resorts, Jamaica; Playa Resorts, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Mexico; Starfish Jolly Beach Resort, Antigua and The Reef Resorts, Mexico.

For more information and to set up a WTM appointment please email: Sangita@amgltd.biz