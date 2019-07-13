LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Sunbird Hotels and Resorts has partnered the 2019 chapter of the Mount Mulanje Porter’s race which is slated for Saturday 13th July 2019.

Through the partnership Sunbird supports the competition withspecial discounted accommodation rates during the Porter’s race at Sunbird Kara O’Mula which is located at the foot of Mulanje Mountain.

Announcing the partnership, Sunbird Group Sales and Marketing Manager, Temwa Kadzanja said Sunbird Kara O’Mula is geared for the Porter’s race to give the patrons a lifetime experience and great hospitality.

“As Sunbird we are very excited to partner with Mount Mulanje Porter’s race because the annual race creates opportunities for Malawi’s athletes and tourism.

“Sunbird Kara O’Mula is well prepared for this event and we look forward to host participants at our newly improved Mountain resort with the seal of the Sunbird’s excellent service,” said Kadzanja.

Kanjadza encouraged participants to make bookings to experience the fine cuisine and comfortable accommodation Kara O’Mula offers.

Coordinator for Mount Mulanje Porter’s race, KondwaniChamwala expressed gratitude to Sunbird saying the development will motivate participants.

“We are very happy that Sunbird has joined the race and this means any traveler coming to Mulanje this weekend for Porter’s race has no excuse as great accommodation is available at a special discount courtesy of Sunbird. We are very grateful and we believe that many travelers will utilise the opportunity and continue to do so in the future,” said Chamwala.

Chamwala urged people to participate for the multifaceted race provides numerous opportunities.

“The Porter’s Race promotes great sportsmanship, tourism, health and openings for our athletes on international stage. The race has a rich history and brings together athletes from all walks of life and industries. As such, we encourage participants to freely participate either as professional or amateur to make it more exciting,” he said.

Since its inception in 1996, Porter’s Race is an annual event that takes place at Likhubula in Mulanje and attracts both local and international participants.

During the 2018 race, Charles Musowa and Doris Fischer emerged winners in the men and ladies’ categories respectively.