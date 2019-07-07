Temwa Kanjadza – the promotion is tailored for an elevated leisure experienceBLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s leading hotel chain, Sunbird, has slashed rates in all its hotels and resorts to celebrate Malawi’s 55th Independence Anniversary.

The promotion runs from 5th to 7th July and is in line with the Independence celebrations that come on July 6 every year.

According to Temwa Kanjadza, Sunbird Group Sales and Marketing Manager the promotion provides an opportunity for people to enjoy luxurious hospitality of Sunbird at special prices.

“The Independence Day celebrations will be commemorated over a long weekend, and Sunbird has designed the promotion tailored for an elevated leisure experience for couples and families.The promotion is an opportunity for couples and families to take a break and experience the best of Sunbird hotels and resorts without having to break their bank accounts,” said Kanjadza.

Kanjadza said that amidst the slashing of the rates, customers will enjoy variety of incentives accompanying the promotion.

“At Sunbird we understand the value that customers look for in as far in hospitality services are concerned. Therefore, we have lined up a host of activities for entertainment to ensure that our patrons have memorable experiences across our hotels and resorts stretched throughout the country,” she said.

She added that Sunbird will continue to improve its services to enhance customers’ experience.

“Recently, we renovated and upgraded some of our hospitality facilities; Sunbird Nkopola, Sunbird Lilongwe and Sunbird Livingstonia Beach. We will continue upgrading to give our customers great value for their money,” she added.

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts has nine properties that include four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi, two popular beach resorts along Lake Malawi, an iconic mountain resort, in the former capital city of Zomba Sunbird Ku Chawe, a game lodge in Majete, Sunbird Thawale and its latest addition of a mountain-side lodge, Sunbird Kara O’Mula.