By Arnold Mnelemba

As the saying goes, East or West home is best, residents, authorities, sons and daughters of Mangochi have embarked on a prestigious journey that serves to liberate challenges the district is facing.

Forum for Social and Economic Development of Mangochi, FOSEMA, a grouping of like minded sons and daughters of the Malawi’s tourists’ haven was formed in a quest to contribute to effective social economic transformation of the lake shore district.

The first ever conference of the grouping to discuss the constitution, and develop working guidelines is set for August 31 to be held at one of the resorts along the shores of magnificent lake of stars in the district.

This self sponsored conference will attract well over 300 participants including sons and daughters of Mangochi is diaspora, residents and indeed people whose home of origin is Mangochi but resides in other districts and cities within Malawi.

Jonathan Mtaula is one of the organisers of the lake shore conference and says preparations have since taken shape and that soon they will announce the confirmed venue.

“We are grateful that sons and daughters of Mangochi have embraced the initiative they started. So far, people have made pledges and some are making cash contributions towards hosting of the first-ever conference to be held on 31st. We will announce the actual venue soon,” said Mtaula.

Echoing Mtaula’s assertions, reverend McDonald Sembereka said the conference will shape the direction of FOSEMA.

Sembereka said the grouping will compliment government’s effort in transforming the district to greater heights.

“We aim to work on improving health, education, environment, economy and indeed infrastructure through interventions that are citizenry driven,” said Sembereka.

The grouping is made up of technocrats in different spheres, policy formulators and implementers, chiefs, politicians and citizens at large