Blantyre, June 7th 2017–With the 2017/18 Super League season now in full swing, the long-term sponsor TNM, is proud to announce the launch of a new interactive SMS promotion, for fans dubbed, “Zampira.”

Over K8 million is expected to be won by soccer fans, with the ultimate winner carting home K1.5 million at the end of the season.

Announcing the promotion, Chief Officer (Consumer Services) Daniel Makata, said “Zampira” aims to engage soccer fans directly, through sending of predictions of weekly results, and the season’s champion to SMS code 1515 and club news, among other features through SMS and USSD code *1515#.

“Once again, the stage is set for TNM to share the excitement of the new Super League season with fans. The promotion recognises the role of soccer fans in the success story of the game in Malawi,” he said.

Makata said during the initial 10 years of TNM’s sponsorship, the company gave soccer fans the opportunity to contribute towards the sustainable running of their clubs through the Sapota Mapeto Promotion.”

“TNM considers soccer fans an important stakeholder in its efforts to develop football standards in Malawi. The introduction of “Zampira,” is a continuation of our engagement with the football fanbase. With only K50 per SMS, soccer fans have a chance to win over K8 million and K1.5 million for the ultimate winner,” he said.

Makata said “Zampira Promotion” will raise the tempo of excitement among soccer fans, and give them the freedom and power to bet on results, while getting a chance to win big cash prizes.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 1515 i.e KB 2 and BB 1. The promotion draws will be conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw.

Makata added; “This year’s promotion is a game changer in that apart from predicting results, customers will also receive important updates on progress of the league.”

Customers will predict for 2017 winners, by sending ‘2017 winners and name’ to 1515. The prediction for the winning team will be open from May to July 2017.

With Zampira, TNM will give out cash to lucky customers in the ranges of K50,000 every week, and K100,000 every month; this is ahead of the grand prize winner.

Two lucky fans who predict the champions for the 2017 TNM Super League, will walk away with K250,000 each at the end of the season.