LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Super Sakuwa Steel Limited, the country’s iron sheets manufacture on New Year cheered up mothers with food stuffs and laundry at Area 25 Health Centre in the capital Lilongwe.

The exercise is part of the company’s social corporate responsibility towards its customers at the begging of the year.

The company donated assorted items including food and laundry stuffs worthy MK0.5 million which catered over 50 mothers who have just delivered babies at the facility.

With the geographical coverage of 500,000 people, the health centre delivers 30 babies daily but with insufficient of wards and health personnel.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Nicholas Msiska, Area 24 Health Centre Maternity-In-charge lauded Sakuwa for the timely support.

Msiska said most mothers luck basic items including food and laundries after deliveries as are less privileged communities.

He however disclosed that the facility lacks wards to accommodate more mothers for deliveries hence the request for support.

Enoch Chithonje, Sakuwa’s Sales and Marketing Executive assured the facility in-charge that the company will try as much as possible to help on infrastructure development.

Chithonje said it was a responsibility of the company to give little back to the community it serves during the festive season.

“The company since its located within the same area where the health centre is operating, we thought to give back to the community as they are our biggest customer. We are to look into other challenges particularly on wards in the New Year,” assures Chithonje.