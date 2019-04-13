Support on plastic ban gets endorsement….Needs Malawi’s leadership political will

By Pemphero Nkhalamba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Public, political and scientific opinion this week firmly aligned itself with a crackdown on thin and single use plastics in Malawi.

Findings from an independent assessment which was commissioned by the Malawi government with support from UNDP and Lilongwe wildlife trust were conclusive on the negative social, environmental and economic impacts of plastic pollution.

Addressing the news conference at Lilongwe Wild life center on Thursday by the Malawi Parliamentary Conservation Caucus(MCP)’Spokesperson Commodius Nyirenda observed that there was a clear evidence that thin plastics are not needed as they continue to impact on the environment.

Nyirenda said the conference aimed at pushing for the country’s leadership to show political over the matter.

“If thin plastics use continues unabated we can expect degraded soils, worsening crop yields, reduced fish stocks, increased floods and losses in tourism revenue. the assessment shows that Malawi is behind many other countries in terms of plastic usage. let us take swift and decisive action before it is too late.

UNDP Portfolio manager, Andrew Spezowka responsible for resilience and sustainable growth said that tackling plastic pollution is crucial to achieve sustainable development ” which is why targets on this issue are woven into the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

“There is hope if we all hold our hands and join the government of Malawi on it’s progressive approach to environmental protection by banning thin plastics in 2014. we welcome Malawi joining the growing number of countries across Africa that are tackling plastic pollution and upholding a common vision of a cleaner, safer and more prosperous future.”

The international community have recognized the urgency and gravity of the matter. as of 1 march 2019, lightweight plastic bans have been introduced in 62 countries.

Last month, the European Union (EU) voted to ban single use plastics across Europe by 2021.