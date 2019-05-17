Kasungu, May 16, 2019:Police in Kasungu have rescued a theft suspect from an angry mob afrom immolation at Kasungu Market Square.

According to Kasungu Police Station Publicist, Inspector Harry Namwaza, a 21-year-old man only identified as Chisomo was arrested by market vendors for stealing six hair weaves in one of the hair dressing salons.

After apprehending him, the people wanted to burn him but police got a tip about the incident and rushed to the scene where they rescued the suspect.

“When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect had been immersed in used motor oil while the crowd waited for petrol to be used to burn him as they had sent someone to buy it,” said Namwaza.

The suspect is now in police custody, according to Namwaza.

Meanwhile, the police are reminding members of the public that mob justice is unlawful and when they apprehend suspects, they should take them to the nearest police.

The suspect comes from Chavu Village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District.