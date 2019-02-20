RUMPHI-(MaraviPost)-Suspected Alliance for Democracy (Aford) thugs on Wednesday attacked Atupele Muluzi’s running mate in the May 21 highly contentious tripartite election, Frank Mwenifumbo.

The Karonga central legislator was attacked by the thugs who snatched an Aford cloth which covered the chair the maverick politician sat on at political meeting.

This caused pandemonium at the Rumphi rally as the Mwenifumbo supporters fought with the thugs.

Mwenifumbo confirmed of the incident.

“Indeed, whilst everyone was attentive listen to the speeches thugs with pangas came demanded that the cloth which were used to wrap my chair be given to them . He pushed me and took the cloth. As one man was going he started chanting Chihana mwanalume ,” said Mwenifumbo.

Plain cloths police officers arrested Tayani Msowoya, a bodyguard to Aford president Enoch Chihana.

Police say Msowoya will appear before the court to answer charges likely to cause havoc and breach of peace .

Chihana said the thugs were justified to attack Mwenifumbo, saying the former deputy minister ceased to be Aford when he decided to be running mate to the United Democratic Front (UDF) president, Atupele Muluzi.