Suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters are reportedly burnt down car belonging to United Transformation Movement (UTM) member Nyalonje in the eve of the political rally in the eastern district of Mangochi on Sunday.

According to sources confided in The Maravi Post disclosed that DPP’s secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey organized 30 youth cadets to disturb and cause violence before and during the UTM Eastern Region launch by Vice President Saulos Chilima.

It is reported that DPP’s SG Grezelder Jeffrey together with Mangochi North MP Benedicto Chambo and another MP from Ntcheu North (Kamuyambeni) met on Friday in Zomba where they cooked up the plan to disturb the Movement’s rally in Mangochi.

Jeffrey has since offered K1 million to help in organizing the whole havoc. The money will carter for transport and K20,000 for each Cadet. 30 Cadets are expected to participate in this planned fracas.